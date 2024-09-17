StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.55.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
