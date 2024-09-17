StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

