StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.14. 417,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,774. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.46. Woodward has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

