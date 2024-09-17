StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

CPSH stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

