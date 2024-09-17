Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,815 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

