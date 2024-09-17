Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $572.92 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

