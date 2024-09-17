Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $38.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

