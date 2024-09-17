Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.81 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

