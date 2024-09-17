Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AdaptHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,991 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 4,031 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 415,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

