STF Management LP Sells 398 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

STF Management LP cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $87,441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $88,437,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.