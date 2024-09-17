STF Management LP Sells 185 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

STF Management LP reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

