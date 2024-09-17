STF Management LP Sells 171 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

STF Management LP cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $495,387,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

