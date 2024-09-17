STF Management LP Sells 109 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $343.37 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.