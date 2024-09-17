STF Management LP Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after purchasing an additional 731,375 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CSGP opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.