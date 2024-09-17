STF Management LP Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Exelon by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 237,950 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.