Stellar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.48 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $44.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,939 coins and its circulating supply is 29,611,806,718 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stellar Coin Trading
