Status Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $83.68 million and $2.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.58 or 1.00017672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02178024 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,106,630.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.