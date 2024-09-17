STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001912 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $137.89 million and $828,651.78 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

