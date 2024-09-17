Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

