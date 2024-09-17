Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($12.94).

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 759.40 ($10.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,758.62%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

