Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 84,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,602,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $740.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $23,993,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

