Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 9.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.00% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $71,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

