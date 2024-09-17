Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 322,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

SBEV remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Monday. 157,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,840. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -1.28. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 207.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

