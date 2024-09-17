SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,626,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

