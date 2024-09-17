SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.03

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.