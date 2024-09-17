SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPYV opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

