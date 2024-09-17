SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.62

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 92149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

