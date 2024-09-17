SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lowered by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

