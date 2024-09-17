SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

