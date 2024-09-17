SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,173 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.