SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Cut by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average is $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

