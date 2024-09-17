SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

