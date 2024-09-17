Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Trading Down 20%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 413,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 84,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

