Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 117,042 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 74,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the airline’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,730 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

