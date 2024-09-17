South32 Limited (S32) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.004. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.17) on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 141.50 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.60 ($2.77). The company has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,484.55, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 380 ($5.02) to GBX 370 ($4.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

