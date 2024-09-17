Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

About Sotherly Hotels

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

