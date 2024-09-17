Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $580.40

Shares of Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.67) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.67). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.67), with a volume of 68,853 shares.
Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 580.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.40. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41.
About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L)
Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.
