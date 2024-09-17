Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.32

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 129344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 56,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,693,646.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 767,239 shares of company stock worth $36,744,548. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

