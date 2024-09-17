Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 298,016 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,016 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATX. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATX opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CATX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

