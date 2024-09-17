Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases 37,850 Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,799,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KYTX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

