Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires 288,082 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,082 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up 1.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $45,888,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,812,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.