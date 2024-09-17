Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $84,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.