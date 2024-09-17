SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,891 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,075,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,872 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 270,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

