Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

