Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.96.

Several analysts recently commented on SKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. Insiders have sold 22,426 shares of company stock worth $220,673 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$12.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.53.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

