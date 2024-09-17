Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

