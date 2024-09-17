Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.