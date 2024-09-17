Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Drops By 21.1%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe comprises about 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 80.22% of XBP Europe as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBP opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe ( NASDAQ:XBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

