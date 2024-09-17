Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Increases By 7.8%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJTWW opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.