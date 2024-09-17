Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Increases By 7.8%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJTWW opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

