Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Increases By 7.8%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
DJTWW opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
