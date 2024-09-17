Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Increases By 33.4%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of AES traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 9,052,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,273,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 698,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

